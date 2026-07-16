Thane woman honey-traps army major, extorts Rs 20 lakh

Thane police have registered a case against a woman for allegedly honey-trapping a retired Army major and extorting Rs 20 lakh through threats of false criminal charges and compromising evidence.

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Key Points A woman in Thane is accused of honey-trapping a retired Army major.

She allegedly extorted Rs 20 lakh by threatening him with false criminal cases and compromising media.

The accused also filed a false rape and marriage promise case, leading to the major's arrest.

The police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for cheating, extortion, and criminal intimidation.

An investigation is currently underway, with no arrests made yet in the honey-trap case.

The police have registered a case against a woman from Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly "honey-trapping" a 53-year-old retired Army major and extorting Rs 20 lakh by threatening him with false criminal cases, officials said on July 16, Thursday.

The victim, a doctor currently residing in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, alleged that the accused, a resident of Balkum Pada in Thane, blackmailed him over two years between April 2024 and May 2026.

She allegedly orchestrated a "honey-trap" by collecting selected photographs, videos, and phone recordings of the victim and threatened to "frame him" in a false case if her financial demands were not met, an official from Kapurbawdi police station said.

Allegations Of False Cases And Extortion

The accused also filed a case against the victim on charges of rape and false promise of marriage, leading to his arrest.

While he was in judicial custody, the woman allegedly extorted Rs 20 lakh from his relative, the official said. The woman later demanded an additional Rs 15 lakh.

She took advice from lawyers in Bhilwara and Thane to hatch the conspiracy and extort money, the police said.

Based on the victim's complaint, the Kapurbawdi police registered a case against the woman on Tuesday under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 318(4) (cheating), 308(2) (extortion), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 248(b) (false charge of offence made with intent to injure).

No arrest has been made as yet, the official said, adding that a probe is underway into the case.