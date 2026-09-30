Tension in Thane as Sena-UBT division head shot dead

Local Shiv Sena-UBT leader Pradeep Purnekar was shot dead in Thane, prompting a police investigation into potential political rivalry or personal enmity as the motive behind the incident.

IMAGE: Police personnel conduct an investigation on the site in Thane where Shiv Sena-UBT leader Pradeep Purnekar was shot dead on Tuesday evening. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Shiv Sena-UBT leader Pradeep Purnekar was fatally shot and assaulted by unidentified assailants in Thane.

The incident, occurring on Tuesday night, has caused significant tension and concern among local party workers and supporters.

Police are actively investigating the motive behind the attack, considering potential angles such as political rivalry and personal enmity.

Purnekar, the Thane vibhag pramukh, sustained serious bullet injuries and died during emergency medical treatment.

Authorities have launched a comprehensive manhunt, including setting up nakabandi checkpoints and reviewing CCTV footage, to trace and apprehend the perpetrators.

Local Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Pradeep Purnekar was killed after unidentified assailants shot and assaulted him in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said.

The incident, which occurred around 9 pm on Tuesday in the Kapurbawdi police station limits, sparked tension in the area and widespread concern among local party workers and supporters.

Investigation Intensifies After Leader's Death

The motive behind the attack was not yet known, the police said on Tuesday night.

Authorities were investigating all potential angles, including political rivalry and personal enmity.

Purnekar was the Thane vibhag pramukh, or division head of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena-UBT, a party leader said.

Following the attack, Purnekar was rushed to Infinity Hospital near R Mall on Ghodbunder Road, where medical staff immediately initiated emergency intervention.

He sustained serious bullet injuries and died during treatment, according to the police.

After being alerted, a police team reached the scene to secure the area and collect forensic evidence.

Investigators were scanning CCTV footage of the area and surrounding arterial roads to trace the perpetrators' escape routes.

Nakabandi or checkpoints have been set up across major exits in Thane to catch the suspects.

Senior party leaders demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits and a swift probe into the incident.