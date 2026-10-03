Multi-Crore Property Fraud Uncovered In Thane

Thane Police have uncovered a significant multi-crore property fraud involving forged builder agreements, impacting both developers and prospective buyers in a residential project.

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Key Points Thane Police have registered a cheating case against multiple individuals for a multi-crore property fraud.

The fraud involved illegally selling 25 flats and seven commercial units using forged builder agreements.

The scam, amounting to Rs 13.57 crore, duped both the developer and prospective buyers.

The accused are booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with investigations ongoing.

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case of cheating against multiple individuals for allegedly orchestrating a multi-crore fraud by illegally selling flats and shops in a residential project using forged builder agreements, police said on Saturday.

Investigation Into Forged Property Deals

Following a complaint by Premium Builders and Developers, the Mumbra police have booked the accused for fraud amounting to Rs 13.57 crore under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official said.

He said the suspects forged official builder agreements to illegally sell and collect heavy advance payments for 25 flats and seven commercial units in a residential project between February 2024 and September 2026.

Both the developer and several prospective buyers have been duped, the officials said, adding that investigations are underway to track down the accused.