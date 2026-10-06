Kalyan Deputy Station Manager Faces Charges For Harassing Woman Colleague

Railway police in Thane have registered a case against a deputy station manager in Kalyan for alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct towards a woman colleague, invoking sections of the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Key Points A 50-year-old deputy station manager in Kalyan has been booked for alleged sexual harassment.

The complaint involves inappropriate WhatsApp messages and unwelcome physical advances towards a woman colleague.

The case was registered under sections 75(1) and 78(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police are investigating the matter, and no arrest has been made yet.

The railway police have registered a case against a 50-year-old deputy station manager at Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly sending inappropriate WhatsApp messages and making improper advances towards a woman colleague, officials said on Tuesday.

Allegations Of Inappropriate Conduct

The 36-year-old woman had messaged the accused, requesting leave for a festival. Instead of addressing the official request, the accused responded with inappropriate messages, a police official said.

The woman also alleged that while on duty, the accused frequently stared at her with improper intent and attempted to force unwelcome physical proximity, he said.

Based on her complaint, the Kalyan Government Railway Police registered an FIR against the accused on Monday under sections 75(1) (sexual harassment) and 78(1) (stalking/inappropriate conduct) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"The police are probing the case and no arrest has been made as yet," the official added.