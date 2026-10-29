Purnekar Murder: Family Accuses Police Of Shielding Real Culprits

A month after the shocking murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar in Thane, his family has publicly accused the police of shielding the true culprits and neglecting vital evidence, intensifying political tensions in the region.

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Key Points A month after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar's murder in Thane, police have yet to establish a motive.

Purnekar's family, supported by MVA leaders, accuses Thane police of shielding the real culprits and ignoring crucial digital evidence.

The family claims a recently arrested suspect, Amit Singh, is a "fake accused" and that masterminds remain at large.

The killing has escalated political tensions in Thane, leading to protests and visits from prominent Sena (UBT) leaders on Thursday.

Thane police assert they are conducting a comprehensive, transparent investigation, meticulously examining all evidence to firmly establish the motive before filing a chargesheet.

A month after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar was shot dead inside his office in Thane, the police have yet to establish the motive behind the killing, even as his family has accused the cops of shielding the real culprits.

Several possible angles, including a rivalry over supremacy, cluster redevelopment projects and opposition to drug peddlers, are being discussed, said officials.

The killing has triggered political tensions in the city, with the police denying permission to both the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti to hold protests over the incident, citing law and order concerns.

Family's Frustration And Allegations

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday evening, Purnekar's son, Ram Purnekar, broke down while expressing frustration over the "lack of progress" in the investigation. He said he was deeply depressed and had even contemplated self-harm.

Flanked by MVA leaders, including former MP Rajan Vichare of Sena (UBT), the family accused the Thane police of shielding the real culprits and failing to provide satisfactory answers to their queries. They also alleged that the police had ignored crucial digital evidence and CCTV footage submitted to them.

Purnekar's niece, Khushboo, questioned the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) claims and alleged that the recently arrested Amit Singh was a "fake accused". She claimed that the actual masterminds remained at large.

Political Leaders Express Solidarity

Meanwhile, Sena (UBT) leaders, including former minister Aaditya Thackeray and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, are scheduled to visit Purnekar's family on Thursday afternoon to express solidarity.

Police have stepped up security amid heightened political tensions following protests and a brief detention of Ram Purnekar during an attempted march towards Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence.

Public Outcry And Political Demands

Pradeep Purnekar, the Shiv Sena (UBT) Manpada ward/division chief, was attacked and killed in his office by unidentified assailants on September 29. An old political dispute and rivalry linked to upcoming Thane civic polls prima facie prompted the attack, according to police.

The SIT has arrested five suspects in connection with the case.

Hundreds of supporters of Pradeep Purnekar blocked Thane's arterial Ghodbunder Road and burnt tyres, demanding the arrest of a former mayor and her husband, who belong to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, causing a massive traffic jam through Tuesday night, police said.

The protest began after police detained Ram Purnekar while attempting to march towards the residence of Eknath Shinde in Thane. The detention triggered a protest at Naupada police station, drawing local leaders from the opposition parties.

Maharashtra minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik said on Wednesday that his party colleague Meenakshi Shinde should step down till the completion of the probe into the murder of Pradeep Purnekar. She is currently a corporator and an office-bearer in Shiv Sena.

Police Vow Transparent Investigation

The Thane police have said they are conducting a comprehensive, transparent and legally sound investigation into all aspects of the case, and that no individual would be shielded regardless of their stature.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Punjabrao Ugale had said that every single video clip, photograph, and piece of evidence provided to the police was being meticulously examined and verified through scientific and technical channels.

He said the SIT wanted to firmly establish the motive behind the murder before filing the chargesheet.