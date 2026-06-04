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Thane police use 948 CCTVs to trace 7-year-old missing girl

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt
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June 04, 2026 11:15 IST

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The Mumbra police meticulously use 948 CCTV cameras to locate a missing seven-year-old girl in Badlapur, uncover her claims of alleged ill-treatment at home.

Missing girl

Image used for representational purpoose. Photograph: Pexels.com

Key Points

  • The Mumbra police launched a massive search for a missing seven-year-old girl from Diva, Thane.
  • Investigators scanned footage from 948 CCTV cameras to track the girl's movements across railway stations.
  • The girl was found safe in Badlapur at the home of Sumit Shantaram Jadhav.
  • She told the police she ran away from home due to alleged ill-treatment and being given too many household chores.
  • Jadhav claimed he took the girl in to ensure her safety, citing his own daughter's past experience with abuse.

The Mumbra police in Thane scanned footage from 948 CCTV cameras to trace a missing seven-year-old girl, who was later found safe in Badlapur and told investigators she had run away to escape alleged ill-treatment at home, officials said on Thursday.

The girl, a resident of the Diva area, went missing on the evening of May 28, prompting the police to register a kidnapping case and form six teams to launch a massive search operation, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I), Balasaheb Patil.

 

Extensive CCTV Operation Launched

The first breakthrough came the next day, with a surveillance camera in the neighbourhood capturing her. With the help of 67 more such cameras, police found on May 30 that the girl was at Diva railway station. She then boarded a local train with an unidentified man, the official said.

The teams were rushed to various stations in the area. CCTV footage showed the duo alighting at Ambernath station before boarding another train to Badlapur, where they got off at 12.17 am on May 31.

"Our 45-member police contingent launched an inquiry in Badlapur and finally traced the girl to the house of a 35-year-old man named Sumit Shantaram Jadhav," the official said, adding that the six teams went through recordings from a staggering 948 surveillance cameras.

Girl's Allegations And Rescuer's Motive

The girl was safe in the house with Jadhav's three minor children. Jadhav told the police that he had been living separately from his wife for the past year and a half following disputes over childcare. According to the police, Jadhav said that his own daughter had previously been a victim of abuse and that he wanted to ensure the girl's safety.

The girl told the police that she had run away from home because her parents allegedly ill-treated her and gave her too many household chores, the official said.

"It was a battle against time. Tracing a missing seven-year-old in a densely populated railway network with zero initial physical evidence is an investigator's worst nightmare," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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