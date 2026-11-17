Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre's WhatsApp account was hacked, leading to the circulation of objectionable videos, prompting a public advisory and ongoing investigation into the cybercrime.

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Key Points Thane city Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre's WhatsApp account was hacked on Tuesday.

Objectionable videos were circulated through his WhatsApp status update.

The police have advised the public not to trust, forward, or respond to these videos.

Action is being taken against the unidentified perpetrators.

The WhatsApp account of Thane city Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre had been hacked and objectionable videos were circulated through his status update, a police release said on Tuesday.

According to the statement issued by Senior Inspector and police PRO Shailesh Salvi, unknown miscreants gained access to Dumbre's WhatsApp account and posted inappropriate content.

People should not trust any videos currently appearing on the Commissioner's WhatsApp status, forward them or respond to them, the statement said.

Action was being taken against the unidentified perpetrator, it added.