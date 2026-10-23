How Thane Police Uncovered A Major Work-From-Home Scam

Thane police have dismantled a sophisticated work-from-home scam, arresting 10 individuals who allegedly defrauded job seekers and funnelled their money into illicit online betting operations.

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Key Points Thane police arrested 10 people on Friday for allegedly running a work-from-home scam.

The accused duped job seekers by collecting their bank details and SIM cards, then diverted funds to illegal online betting platforms.

The racket was uncovered during a probe into a complaint filed by a Bhiwandi resident.

Police raided premises in Mumbai on Thursday, seizing 32 mobile phones, 46 ATM cards, 40 SIM cards, four laptops, and two bank passbooks.

The 10 accused, from Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, have been remanded in police custody until October 29.

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested 10 people for allegedly duping job seekers through a work-from-home scam and diverting their money into illegal online betting platforms, an official said on Friday.

Uncovering The Fraudulent Scheme

The racket came to light during a probe into a complaint filed by a Bhiwandi resident, who claimed that the accused lured him and his colleagues with promises of work-from-home employment opportunities, an official said.

He said the accused allegedly collected bank passbooks, chequebooks, ATM and SIM cards from the victims under the pretext of setting up jobs for them, and without their consent, the fraudsters executed unauthorised transactions and routed the money to online betting and gaming sites.

The police traced the suspects' active mobile devices to a location in Aarey Colony in the Goregaon East area of neighbouring Mumbai, and raided the premises on Thursday, the official said.

Police seized 32 mobile phones, 46 ATM cards, 40 SIM cards, four laptops, and two bank passbooks from the scene, and apprehended 10 people, he said.

The accused, who hail from Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, have been remanded in police custody until October 29.