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Thane Police Uncover Major Drug Trafficking Ring

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 10, 2026 17:51 IST

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The Thane City Crime Branch has successfully dismantled a significant drug trafficking network with ties to the Kashmir Valley, leading to three arrests and the seizure of charas and tramadol worth over Rs 3.03 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts against narcotics.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Thane City Crime Branch busted a drug trafficking network with links to the Kashmir Valley.
  • Three persons were arrested, including Firoz Abdul Khan, who has prior drug-related convictions.
  • Authorities seized 3.020 kg of charas and 12,984 tramadol capsules, valued at over Rs 3.03 crore.
  • Preliminary investigations indicate the charas was sourced from Jammu and Kashmir.
  • A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and police are probing the entire supply chain and financial links.

The Thane City Crime Branch has busted a drug trafficking network with links to the Kashmir Valley, arresting three persons, and seizing charas and tramadol capsules valued at over Rs 3.03 crore, police said. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, DCP (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav said the action was part of a special anti-narcotics drive.

Major Drug Seizure And Arrests

Acting on inputs, a police team on May 8 intercepted Firoz Abdul Khan (52), a resident of Ankleshwar in Gujarat, who was travelling towards Mumbra. From his possession, authorities recovered 3.020 kg of charas valued at Rs 3.02 crore and 12,984 capsules of SPASMO-PROXYVON R-PLUS (containing tramadol) worth Rs 1,48,504. The total seizure is valued at Rs 3,03,64,814, Jadhav said.

 

Police subsequently arrested two more accused from Anantnag and Kupwara districts in Jammu and Kashmir. Firoz Khan has two prior drug-related convictions and has already served jail terms, police said. Preliminary probe indicates the charas was sourced from Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities are probing the entire supply chain and financial links, Jadhav said, adding a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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