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How Thane Police Busted A Robbery Gang

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 16:51 IST

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The Thane crime branch has successfully apprehended a four-member robbery gang, including two women, responsible for a string of thefts from bus passengers and pedestrians across multiple Maharashtra cities, leading to the recovery of valuables worth over Rs 52 lakh and solving 24 cases.

Key Points

  • Thane crime branch arrested four individuals, including two women, for a series of robberies.
  • The gang targeted bus passengers and pedestrians, snatching valuables and escaping on motorcycles.
  • Arrests led to the detection of 24 offences across Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune Commissionerate areas.
  • Police recovered gold ornaments, five motorcycles, a live cartridge, and a knife, collectively valued at over Rs 52 lakh.
  • One accused, Saud Siraj Khan, had previously been externed under MPDA but continued criminal activities.

The Thane crime branch has arrested four persons, including two women, for allegedly stealing valuables from bus passengers and pedestrians, leading to the recovery of gold ornaments, motorcycles and a live cartridge valued over Rs 52 lakh, officials said on Monday.

Thane Police Bust Robbery Gang

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav said special teams were formed following a rise in robbery and theft cases in buses across Thane Commissionerate limits. He said the arrest of the four accused has led to the detection of 24 offences registered in Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune Commissionerate areas.

 

The female members of the gang are residents of Mulund in Mumbai, while Saud Siraj Khan and Swapnil Harish Madhavani, alias Babu Vartya, are from Thane district. Police recovered 32 tolas of gold ornaments, five motorcycles, a live cartridge and a knife, collectively valued at Rs 52,34,100.

According to Jadhav, Khan had been externed under MPDA (Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug-offenders, Dangerous Persons and Video Pirates Act) earlier, but continued to commit offences. "The gang specifically targeted bus passengers and pedestrians, using motorcycles to escape after snatching chains and bags," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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