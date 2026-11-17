Thane police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated 'digital arrest' scam, recovering Rs 35.5 lakh for a senior citizen who was duped by fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials.

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Key Points Mumbra police arrested two individuals and recovered Rs 35.5 lakh from a 'digital arrest' scam, an official said on Tuesday.

The 71-year-old victim was tricked by callers posing as 'Crime Branch Officer Vishal Thakur' and 'ED Official Vijay Kumar' between September 16 and 25.

Scammers falsely claimed the victim's bank account was linked to money laundering, a Rs 96 crore scam, and four terrorists, forcing him under video surveillance.

The victim was coerced into transferring Rs 35.5 lakh to a bank account under threats of harm to his family.

Police arrested Sakawali Huseinpira Shaikh on November 3 from Andhra Pradesh and Sameer Iqbal Daburiwala on November 7 from Gujarat, recovering the full amount.

The Mumbra police in the district have arrested two people and recovered the Rs 35.5 lakh a senior citizen had lost to an elaborate 'digital arrest' scam, an official said on Tuesday.

How The Digital Arrest Scam Unfolded

Rajendrakumar Nayak (71), the complainant, received WhatsApp calls from unknown numbers between September 16 and 25, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Balasaheb Patil.

The callers, who posed as "Crime Branch Officer Vishal Thakur" and "ED Official Vijay Kumar", claimed that a bank account had been opened using the victim's name and it was linked to money laundering, a Rs 96 crore financial scam, and four terrorists.

Rs 2.5 crore had allegedly been deposited into his account from illicit sources, the scamsters told Nayak.

They also issued him fake notices purportedly from the Enforcement Directorate, RBI, Bombay High Court, and CBI. Nayak was forced to remain in his room under continuous video surveillance for nearly six hours a day over several days.

Local police were compromised by terrorists and he and his family would be harmed if he spoke to anyone, the cyber criminals told Nayak while forcing him to transfer Rs 35.5 lakh to a bank account.

Police Action Leads To Arrests And Recovery

After Nayak realized that he had been duped, he approached police.

Police immediately communicated with the bank, freezing the account where the funds had been transferred, DCP Patil said.

Following technical surveillance, Sakawali Huseinpira Shaikh (33) was arrested on November 3 from Andhra Pradesh, while Sameer Iqbal Daburiwala (21) was arrested on November 7 from Gujarat.

The entire amount of Rs 35.5 lakh was recovered and returned to the victim following formal court orders and further probe was on, the official said.