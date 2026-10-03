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Opposition To March In Thane After Shiv Sena Leader's Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 03, 2026 18:04 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Opposition parties in Thane are set to stage a major protest march on October 9, demanding action against the deteriorating law and order situation following the shocking murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Opposition parties in Thane are organising a protest march on October 9 against the local police.
  • The protest highlights concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Thane.
  • The immediate trigger for the protest is the recent murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar.
  • Police have arrested two individuals, Nikhil Yadav and Nitesh Pawar, in connection with Purnekar's murder.
  • The victim's son has publicly accused a woman leader from a rival Shiv Sena faction of orchestrating the murder.

Opposition parties on Saturday announced a protest march to the Thane Police Commissionerate on October 9 to highlight the deteriorating law and order situation in Thane in the wake of the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar.

Opposition leaders including former MP and Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Vichare, NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Avinash Jadhav along with leaders of the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Dharmarajya Paksha and the Republican Party of India (RPI) held a press conference here and announced the protest march.

 

Investigation Into Purnekar's Murder

Purnekar was shot dead in the city on Tuesday night.

The police on Friday arrested Nikhil Yadav, the alleged shooter, and accomplice Nitesh Pawar near Pen in Raigad district. The investigators had earlier arrested Papya Shinde, a former aide of Purnekar.

Ram Purnekar, the victim's son, has accused a woman leader of the rival Shiv Sena of plotting the murder.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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