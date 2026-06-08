How Thane Police Unravelled Bhayander Murder

Thane police swiftly apprehended two adults and a minor for the brutal murder and body burning of a 25-year-old man in Bhayander, cracking the case within hours using advanced technical analysis and CCTV footage.

Key Points Thane police arrested two individuals and detained a minor in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man in Bhayander.

The victim's decomposed and partially burnt body was discovered in mangrove bushes on June 5.

Police identified the suspects within three hours using technical analysis of the victim's mobile and CCTV footage.

Investigations revealed an old grudge as the motive, with the accused allegedly stabbing and bludgeoning the victim before attempting to burn the body.

Police arrested two individuals and detained a 16-year-old boy for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man and burning his body after identifying them within three hours through technical analysis and scanning of CCTV cameras in Bhayander area of Thane district, officials said on Monday.

Thane Police Crack Brutal Murder Case

The body of an unidentified man, aged between 30 and 40, was found in a decomposed and partially burnt condition in the mangrove bushes on June 5, DCP (Zone 1) of MBVV Police, Rahul Chavan, said.

Initially, an accidental death report was registered at the Navghar police station. "Identification was complicated as the body was decomposed and partly burnt," an official said.

While tracing relatives, police found that Gaurav Badsar, a resident of Bhayander East, had been reported missing on June 1. "Items recovered from the spot matched with the belongings of the missing man," officials said, adding that a case of murder was registered against unidentified persons.

Police said through technical analysis of the victim's mobile number and CCTV footage, the accused were identified within three hours. "Investigations revealed the accused bore an old grudge against Badsar. They took him to the secluded mangrove patch after giving him alcohol, stabbed him with a knife and bludgeoned him with a stone," the officer said, adding that they tried to burn the body to destroy evidence.