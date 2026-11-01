How Two Friends Were Cheated Of Rs 7.59 Lakh In Job Scam

Thane police are investigating a job scam where two friends were allegedly defrauded of Rs 7.59 lakh by an individual promising lucrative overseas employment in Portugal.

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Key Points Police registered a case against an individual for cheating two Thane friends of Rs 7.59 lakh after promising them jobs abroad on Sunday.

The accused lured the victims with promises of jobs in Portugal and allegedly took Rs 7.59 lakh between October 20 and 30 for formalities and visa processing.

The victims later realised they had been cheated and approached the police.

A case was registered on Friday against the absconding accused under sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police have registered a case against an individual for allegedly cheating two friends from Thane in Maharashtra of Rs 7.59 lakh after promising them jobs abroad, officials said on Sunday.

Thane Job Fraud Details Emerge

The accused lured the 38-year-old complainant, a resident of Kopri Colony in Thane, and his friend with promises of securing them jobs in Portugal. Under this pretext, he allegedly took Rs 7.59 lakh from the victims between October 20 and 30 for the formalities and visa processing, a police official said.

However, the victims later realised that they had been cheated and approached the police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case on Friday against the absconding accused under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Search was underway for the accused, the police added.