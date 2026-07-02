Thane mayor orders tree safety survey post student's death

Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar has initiated a crucial city-wide tree safety survey, targeting hazardous trees in public and private spaces, following a tragic school bus incident in Mumbai, to enhance urban safety during the monsoon.

IMAGE: A view of the damaged school bus after a tree collapsed on it at Chembur, Mumbai, June 20, 2026. One student was killed while four others were injured in the incident . Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Thane mayor orders city-wide safety survey of dangerous trees after a fatal incident in Mumbai.

Inspections to cover schools, colleges, housing societies, hospitals, and traffic junctions.

Focus on identifying and addressing dangerous, dried, or bent trees and large branches.

Public urged to report hazardous trees to Thane Municipal Corporation for immediate action.

Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar has ordered a safety survey of dangerous trees across the city in the wake of the death of a student after a tree collapsed on a school bus in Mumbai during heavy rains.

Pimpalolkar convened an urgent meeting of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Tree Authority Department on July 1, Wednesday and directed officials to conduct inspections of trees inside schools, colleges, housing societies, hospitals, and along major traffic junctions.

She also mandated a re-survey of previously pruned trees to re-verify their structural stability.

"Dangerous, dried or bent trees as well as large branches should be identified immediately and necessary action should be taken," the mayor instructed, emphasising the need for inter-departmental coordination to preemptively mitigate risks.

She also ordered the immediate clearance of branches left on roadsides post-pruning to avoid traffic obstructions during the monsoon.

People have been urged to report hazardous trees to the Thane Municipal Corporation immediately.

Tragic Incidents Prompt Urgent Action

On Tuesday, an 11-year-old boy died and four others were injured when a peepal tree uprooted and collapsed on their moving school bus that was ferrying 13 students in Mumbai's Chembur area.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the uprooted peepal tree was estimated to be 60 to 70 years old and no official public complaint regarding its condition had been received earlier.

Call For Comprehensive Tree Health Audit

In a similar scare, a family had a miraculous escape after a massive tree collapsed in a Post Office lane at Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday night, officials said.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Kailas B Shinde directed civic teams to clear the debris immediately. Local residents and environmentalists have requested a thorough tree health audit to identify internally decayed trees before they fall.