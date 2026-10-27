How A Thane Man Was Duped Of Rs 1.98 Crore In Online Trading Fraud

A Thane resident has reportedly lost Rs 1.98 crore in a sophisticated online trading scam where a Gujarat-based individual promised lucrative returns but instead siphoned off funds using deceptive tactics and OTPs.

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Key Points A 51-year-old man in Thane was allegedly defrauded of Rs 1.98 crore in an online trading scam.

The accused, Rupal Dineshbhai Kanjara from Gujarat, posed as a sub-broker promising high returns on investments.

The scam involved convincing the victim and his family to share OTPs for supposed investments between September 1, 2023, and April 26, 2026.

Funds were siphoned off without actual share or fixed deposit purchases.

Kasarvadavli police registered a case on Sunday, and investigations are ongoing with no arrests made so far.

A 51-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane city was allegedly duped of Rs 1.98 crore in an online trading scam by a Gujarat-based man who promised high returns on investments, police said on Tuesday.

How The Online Trading Fraud Unfolded

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the Kasarvadavli police on Sunday registered a case against Rupal Dineshbhai Kanjara (37), a resident of Navsari in Gujarat, an official said.

The victim has alleged that Kanjara posed as a sub-broker of a firm and convinced him to open trading accounts, promising him high returns, he said.

Gaining the trust of the complainant's family, the accused allegedly persuaded him, his wife and a relative to share OTPs under the pretext of making investments between September 1, 2023, and April 26, 2026, but instead siphoned off the funds without actually purchasing shares or fixed deposits as promised, the official said.

He said that no arrests have been made so far and the police are probing the allegations.