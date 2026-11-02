How A Fake ATS Officer Cheated Thane Social Worker Of Rs 2.5 Lakh

A social worker in Thane has fallen victim to a sophisticated cyber fraud, losing Rs 2.5 lakh after being threatened by a caller impersonating an Anti-Terrorism Squad officer with false accusations of terror links.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A social worker in Ulhasnagar, Thane, was allegedly defrauded of Rs 2.5 lakh in March.

The victim received a WhatsApp call from someone posing as 'Pramod Mishra' from Pune ATS.

The caller intimidated the social worker with accusations of terror links and a Lucknow court arrest warrant.

Fearing arrest, the victim transferred Rs 2.5 lakh via RTGS to an account as instructed.

Police registered a case on Sunday against three persons under relevant laws, with investigations underway.

Police have registered a case of cyber fraud after a social worker in Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly threatened and cheated of Rs 2.5 lakh by a caller posing as an officer of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), officials said on Monday.

Murlidhar Harpaldas Makhija, an Ulhasnagar resident who works as a social worker, stated in his complaint that he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number in March. The caller introduced himself as 'Pramod Mishra' from the ATS in Pune, a police official said.

How The Fraud Unfolded

The caller allegedly intimidated Makhija by accusing him of being a Pakistani informant with terror links and claiming that suspicious transactions of Rs 3 crore had been found in his account. He was also told that an arrest warrant had been issued against him by a court in Lucknow, and was repeatedly harassed over video calls and pressured to travel to the Uttar Pradesh capital, the official said.

Fearing arrest, Makhija withdrew a fixed deposit from his bank account and then sent Rs 2.5 lakh through RTGS to an account belonging to one Manish Shukla, as instructed, he said.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Sunday registered a case against three persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

No arrests have been made so far, and an investigation is underway, the police added.