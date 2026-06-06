Thane Murder: Police Arrest Two, Detain 13 Suspects Fleeing State

Police in Thane have arrested two main accused and detained 13 others in connection with the fatal beating of a 23-year-old man, Deepak Jaiswal, who was allegedly killed over mobile phone theft and bullying.

Key Points A 23-year-old man, Deepak Jaiswal, was allegedly beaten to death in Thane.

The fatal assault was reportedly triggered by mobile phone theft and the victim's history of bullying.

Police arrested two main accused, Ajay Devkilal Giri and Shiva Sanjay Goswami, and detained 13 other suspects.

The suspects were intercepted on the Gorakhpur Express while attempting to flee the state.

Vartak Nagar police have registered a murder case and are investigating the roles of all detained individuals.

A 23-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Thane, following which the police arrested two main accused and detained 13 suspects from a long-distance train, officials said on Saturday. Deepak Jaiswal, a resident of Gandhi Nagar on Pokhran Road No. 2, was allegedly fatally assaulted around 5 am on Friday near the Upavan lake for stealing a mobile phone. He also allegedly used to bully people, said police.

Police Investigation And Arrests

Senior inspector Salil Bhosale of Crime Branch Unit-V (Wagle Estate) said a parallel probe was launched alongside the local police. "We received a tip and conducted a technical analysis, which confirmed that the prime suspects were attempting to flee the state aboard the Gorakhpur Express," Bhosale said.

A Crime Branch team intercepted the two main accused at Kasara railway station around 6.45 pm on Friday. They have been identified as Ajay Devkilal Giri (28) and Shiva Sanjay Goswami (25), both residents of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh. Thirteen other suspects who were present with the duo on the train have also been detained.

"The victim was known for intimidating and bullying people in the locality, which triggered the fatal assault. Jaiswal's body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem," the official said.

The Vartak Nagar police have registered a murder case. While the two arrested men were allegedly directly involved in the assault, police are probing the exact roles of the 13 detained suspects, said officials.