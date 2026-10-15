Thane Police Arrest Man Who Threatened To Destroy India's Economy

Discover how Kashigaon Police swiftly apprehended a 27-year-old man in Thane who allegedly threatened to destroy India's economy in a call to the Delhi Police control room on Thursday.

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Key Points Kashigaon Police arrested a 27-year-old man on Thursday for threatening to wreck India's economy.

The accused, Nikhil Sudarshan Sharma, called the Delhi Police control room with the threat.

Sharma claimed he would destroy India's economy in the next 12 hours, make money, and flee.

Police apprehended Sharma within an hour on Wednesday by tracking his mobile number.

The accused appeared to be mentally unstable, and further investigation is ongoing.

Kashigaon Police in the district have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly calling the Delhi Police control room and threatening to wreck the country's economy, officials said on Thursday.

Details Of The Threat And Arrest

Nikhil Sudarshan Sharma (27), the accused, appeared to be mentally unstable, said a release issued by the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police commissionerate.

The local police were alerted on Wednesday that a person residing within the jurisdiction of the Kashigaon police station had called the Delhi Police control room and said, "I will destroy India's economy in the next 12 hours, make a lot of money, and flee to a foreign country."

Sharma was taken into custody within an hour by tracking his mobile number. Further probe was on, the release said.