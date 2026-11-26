Discover how a Thane sessions court recently convicted two individuals for wrongfully restraining and obstructing public servants during a 2010 rent dispute, highlighting the legal consequences of impeding government functions.

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Key Points A Thane sessions court convicted Rohit Sushil Ruia and Vishal Mohan Shinde for wrongfully restraining and obstructing public servants.

The conviction stems from an incident on October 14, 2010, where a government office was locked over a rent dispute.

The accused retained keys and refused to open the premises, even after offers to clear outstanding dues.

The court acquitted them of assault charges and granted co-accused Fatima Anwar Jafrani the benefit of doubt.

Both convicts were released on probation for one year under the Probation of Offenders Act.

A sessions court in Thane convicted two men for wrongfully restraining and obstructing public servants by keeping a government office locked over a rent dispute in 2010.

In his order of Wednesday, Additional Sessions Judge SS Renge convicted Rohit Sushil Ruia (49) and Vishal Mohan Shinde (45) under sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of Indian Penal Code.

They were, however, acquitted under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty). The court also acquitted co-accused Fatima Anwar Jafrani (56) of all charges, granting her the benefit of doubt.

Details Of The 2010 Incident

As per the prosecution, on October 14, 2010, Suryakant Jagannath Gharge, then serving as Assistant Registrar / Sub-Registrar (Class-II), Thane-10, arrived at his rented office in Mira Road and found the premises locked.

The accused retained the keys and refused to open the rented government office premises over outstanding rent, even after senior officers arrived and offered cheques to clear the dues, the prosecution said.

On Gharge's complaint, Mira Road police registered an FIR, and arrested the three. They were released on bail on October 15, 2010.

Court's Verdict And Probation

During the trial, the prosecution examined six witnesses. The defence argued that the prosecution failed to prove ownership of the premises or that the accused placed the locks. It also contended there was no assault or criminal force.

Holding that there was no evidence of assault or use of criminal force by any of the accused, the court acquitted all three under section 353 read with section 34 of the IPC.

However, relying on witness testimonies regarding the presence of Ruia and Shinde, their refusal to open the locked office despite requests and offers of rent cheques, and the recovery of keys, the judge ruled that their common intention to wrongfully restrain and obstruct public servants was proved.

The court extended the benefit of section 4 of the Probation of Offenders Act to both convicts. They were ordered to be released on probation for one year upon executing a bond of Rs. 15,000 each.