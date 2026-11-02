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Bomb Threat Email Triggers Thane Court Evacuation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 02, 2026 13:57 IST 2 Minutes Read

An email bomb threat led to the immediate evacuation of the Thane court building on Monday afternoon, prompting a comprehensive search operation by police and bomb disposal squads.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Thane court building was evacuated on Monday afternoon following an email bomb threat.
  • The threat message indicated a bomb would explode at 3:30 pm.
  • Police, a dog squad, and BDDS personnel conducted a thorough search after evacuating all court occupants.
  • No suspicious items have been found so far, and the search is underway.

The court building in Maharashtra's Thane city was evacuated on Monday afternoon following an email message about a bomb on the premises, a police official said.

The message, received at the court office, said the bomb would explode at 3:30 pm, he added.

 

"Personnel from Thane Nagar police station evacuated the entire court complex. Judges, advocates and other staffers were safely led out of the premises. A dog squad and BDDS personnel then carried out a thorough search," the official informed.

The search is underway, though nothing suspicious has been found so far, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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