Bomb Threat Email Triggers Thane Court Evacuation

An email bomb threat led to the immediate evacuation of the Thane court building on Monday afternoon, prompting a comprehensive search operation by police and bomb disposal squads.
Key Points
- Thane court building was evacuated on Monday afternoon following an email bomb threat.
- The threat message indicated a bomb would explode at 3:30 pm.
- Police, a dog squad, and BDDS personnel conducted a thorough search after evacuating all court occupants.
- No suspicious items have been found so far, and the search is underway.
The court building in Maharashtra's Thane city was evacuated on Monday afternoon following an email message about a bomb on the premises, a police official said.
The message, received at the court office, said the bomb would explode at 3:30 pm, he added.
"Personnel from Thane Nagar police station evacuated the entire court complex. Judges, advocates and other staffers were safely led out of the premises. A dog squad and BDDS personnel then carried out a thorough search," the official informed.
The search is underway, though nothing suspicious has been found so far, he added.