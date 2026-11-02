Bomb Threat Email Triggers Thane Court Evacuation

An email bomb threat led to the immediate evacuation of the Thane court building on Monday afternoon, prompting a comprehensive search operation by police and bomb disposal squads.

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Key Points Thane court building was evacuated on Monday afternoon following an email bomb threat.

The threat message indicated a bomb would explode at 3:30 pm.

Police, a dog squad, and BDDS personnel conducted a thorough search after evacuating all court occupants.

No suspicious items have been found so far, and the search is underway.

The court building in Maharashtra's Thane city was evacuated on Monday afternoon following an email message about a bomb on the premises, a police official said.

The message, received at the court office, said the bomb would explode at 3:30 pm, he added.

"Personnel from Thane Nagar police station evacuated the entire court complex. Judges, advocates and other staffers were safely led out of the premises. A dog squad and BDDS personnel then carried out a thorough search," the official informed.

The search is underway, though nothing suspicious has been found so far, he added.