Hostile Witnesses Lead To Acquittal In Thane Attempted Murder Case

A Thane court has acquitted two individuals in a 2015 attempt to murder and rioting case, highlighting the critical role of witness testimony and the impact of hostile witnesses on legal outcomes.

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Key Points A Thane court acquitted Shankar Rajaram Pawne and Aniket Vijay Karande in a 2015 attempt to murder and rioting case.

The court observed that key witnesses turned hostile or failed to support the core allegations during the trial.

Major inconsistencies and improvements were noted in the statements of prime witnesses, with the primary injured victim failing to identify attackers.

The case stemmed from a November 14, 2015, assault on three men returning from extinguishing a fire.

A Thane court has acquitted two men in a 2015 attempt to murder and rioting case, observing that key witnesses turned hostile or failed to support the core allegations.

Witness Testimony Undermines Prosecution

On November 14 that year, Yogesh Dhanawade, his uncle Rohidas Dhanawade, and Waman Shinde were returning home after helping extinguish a fire when a group armed with sharp weapons and beer bottles accosted them in Khopat and assaulted them.

A case was registered at Naupada police station under Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder and other offences, leading to the arrest of Shankar Rajaram Pawne (46), Aniket Vijay Karande (34) and Tanaji Vitthal Shinde.

In his order of November 7, Additional Sessions Judge SP Agarwal acquitted Pawne and Karande, while Shinde died during the pendency of the trial.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 11 witnesses, including medical officers, police personnel, and the injured victims.

While acquitting the accused, the court pointed out major inconsistencies and improvements in the statements of the prime witnesses, noting that the primary injured victim failed to identify the attackers.

The court also said there were inconsistencies in witness statements as far as the use of bottles in the attack were concerned.