Court Acquits Man In Stepdaughter Case Amidst Hostile Witnesses

A Thane court has acquitted a man accused of attempting to rape his stepdaughter, highlighting the critical role of witness testimony and evidence in the Indian legal system as both the victim and her mother turned hostile during the trial.

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Key Points A Thane court acquitted a man accused of attempting to rape his 19-year-old stepdaughter in 2016.

The victim and her mother turned hostile during the trial, failing to support the prosecution's narrative.

Statements recorded under CrPC section 164 revealed inconsistencies, suggesting the quarrel began over the victim returning home late.

The defence highlighted the absence of injuries in the medical report and lack of physical evidence from the scene.

The court concluded that the charges were not proven beyond reasonable doubt due to the absence of cogent evidence.

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted a man accused of trying to rape his 19-year-old stepdaughter in 2016, observing that the case appears to have stemmed from domestic differences that have possibly been resolved during the trial.

In an order passed on Tuesday, Additional Sessions Judge P P Muley at Kalyan acquitted the accused of all charges, including sections 376 (rape), 511 (attempting to commit offences), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Prosecution's Allegations And Witness Hostility

The prosecution had alleged that on June 18, 2016, the man quarrelled with his stepdaughter over non-preparation of a meal of his choice and later attempted to establish a physical relationship. The mother of the victim arrived home during the struggle and rescued her, after which the man assaulted both of them.

However, during the trial, both the victim and her mother turned hostile and did not support the prosecution's narrative. While testifying, the victim admitted her signature on the initial report but expressed complete unawareness of its contents and refrained from uttering a single incriminating word against the stepfather. Under cross-examination by the prosecution, she flatly denied the occurrence of the incident.

Lack Of Evidence Leads To Acquittal

Furthermore, statements recorded under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before a Magistrate revealed significant inconsistencies, with both women stating that the quarrel originally arose because the victim had returned home late after watching a movie with a friend.

The defence also noted that the medical examination report of the victim disclosed no injuries, and the house search and spot panchanamas yielded no physical evidence.

The court said that in the absence of reasonable and cogent evidence, it cannot be said that charges levelled against the accused are proven beyond all reasonable doubts.