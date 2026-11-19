A special POCSO court in Thane has acquitted a 27-year-old man of kidnapping and rape charges, highlighting the critical role of victim testimony and age proof in cases where consensual relationships are alleged.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A special POCSO court in Thane acquitted a 27-year-old man of kidnapping and rape charges.

The victim testified during the trial that she left with the accused of her own free will and later married him.

The court found that the prosecution failed to establish the victim was a minor at the time of the alleged incident.

Evidence indicated the relationship was consensual, leading to the dismissal of kidnapping and non-consensual sexual intercourse charges.

A special POCSO court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted a 27-year-old man of kidnapping and rape charges after the victim did not support the prosecution's case and evidence showed she was a major at the time of the alleged incident and their relationship was consensual.

The woman, during the trial in the 2023 case, told the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court that she left with the accused of her own free will and later married him.

Victim's Testimony Contradicts Initial Charges

Additional Sessions Judge Premal S Vithalani, presiding over the special court, on Monday acquitted the accused of multiple charges under the IPC and the POCSO Act.

The man was booked under IPC sections related to kidnapping, wrongful confinement and rape, and POCSO Act provisions related to sexual assault and punishment for it.

The case originated from a complaint filed by the victim's father at the Kalwa police station in Thane district in August 2023.

The father initially lodged a missing person complaint on August 9, 2023, stating his daughter, who he claimed was 19 years old, had left home and was seen walking with the accused.

On August 21, 2023, following enquiries in the neighbourhood, he modified his complaint, alleging the accused had kidnapped and wrongfully confined his daughter.

Investigation And Age Discrepancy

The police subsequently traced the victim and the accused to Bihar and brought them back to the Kalwa police station.

Citing the victim's Aadhaar card, the police claimed she was a minor and aged 13 years and 7 months at the time of the alleged offence. They then invoked the POCSO Act against the accused.

During the trial, the prosecution examined the victim as the sole witness.

However, the victim did not support the prosecution's case, testifying she knew the accused, fell in love with him, and left with him of her own accord. She stated during cross-examination that she was a major at the time and that they had subsequently married.

Court Scrutinises Age Proof And Consent

The court observed, "The proof of age is one the foundational facts required to be proved by the prosecution beyond reasonable doubt. The presumption under Section 29 of the POCSO Act does not operate unless the foundational facts are established. The prosecution has failed to establish that the victim was 'child' within the meaning of Section 2(1)(d) of POCSO Act as well as minor under the lawful guardianship within the meaning of Section 361 of IPC at the time of the alleged incident."

The Judge said the prosecution produced a photocopy of the victim's Aadhaar card to show her as a minor, and not the original document. In any case, an Aadhaar card is not, by itself, a conclusive proof of date of birth or age.

Lack Of Evidence For Kidnapping And Rape

On the lack of evidence supporting the charges of kidnapping or non-consensual relations, the court noted: "The evidence of the victim shows she went with the accused on her own. Her evidence does not show any force was applied by the accused or that, she was induced by the accused to go with him. Hence, offence under IPC Section 363 (kidnapping) has not been established."

The court further observed, "There is no evidence on record that the accused at any point of time committed sexual intercourse against wish or without consent of the victim."

Consequently, the court ordered the acquittal of the accused.