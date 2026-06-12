HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » App Cab Driver In Thane Sent To Judicial Custody For Senior Citizen Assault

App Cab Driver In Thane Sent To Judicial Custody For Senior Citizen Assault

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 21:11 IST

x

An app cab driver in Thane has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody following the brutal assault of a 70-year-old senior citizen, an incident that sparked widespread outrage after a video went viral and prompted swift action from Maharashtra's top leadership.

Key Points

  • App cab driver Nishant Dhar Shukla was remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a Thane court.
  • Shukla is accused of brutally assaulting 70-year-old Sarosh Dastur for objecting to him spitting on the road.
  • A viral video of the June 9 incident sparked widespread outrage, prompting Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM to direct prompt action.
  • The driver was booked under BNS sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).
  • Victim Sarosh Dastur is currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital following the assault.

An app cab driver, who was arrested for assaulting a senior citizen in Thane city and charged with attempted murder, was remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a court on Friday. The driver, Nishant Dhar Shukla, was arrested by the Vartak Nagar police on charges of brutally assaulting and injuring the elderly man, Sarosh Dastur (70), who objected to him spitting on the road.

Outrage Over Viral Video

The June 9 incident triggered an outrage after a video of the attack went viral on social media, prompting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde to direct authorities to take prompt action in the matter.

 

Shukla was arrested on Thursday and produced before a court on Friday. He was booked under BNS sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). An officer at the Vartak Nagar police station said the arrested driver was produced in a magistrate's court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody. The victim is undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Outrage After Cab Driver Assaults Senior Citizen For Objecting To Spitting
His smile will haunt me: Delhi woman slams taxi driver for obscenity
His smile will haunt me: Delhi woman slams taxi driver for obscenity
Thane Man Held in Connection with Ride-Hailing Driver's Death
Shocking: Mumbai traffic cop dragged on car bonnet for 20 km; driver held
Shocking: Mumbai traffic cop dragged on car bonnet for 20 km; driver held
Indore Man Threatens Family With Stick After Car Collision Dispute

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Watch: Uorfi Grabs Everyone's Attention at Tejasswi Prakash's Star-Studded Bash1:01

Watch: Uorfi Grabs Everyone's Attention at Tejasswi...

Ambanis offer prayers at Tirumala temple with family2:49

Ambanis offer prayers at Tirumala temple with family

Arjun Bijlani Arrives with Wife at Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday Bash1:05

Arjun Bijlani Arrives with Wife at Tejasswi Prakash's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO