App Cab Driver In Thane Sent To Judicial Custody For Senior Citizen Assault

An app cab driver in Thane has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody following the brutal assault of a 70-year-old senior citizen, an incident that sparked widespread outrage after a video went viral and prompted swift action from Maharashtra's top leadership.

Key Points App cab driver Nishant Dhar Shukla was remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a Thane court.

Shukla is accused of brutally assaulting 70-year-old Sarosh Dastur for objecting to him spitting on the road.

A viral video of the June 9 incident sparked widespread outrage, prompting Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM to direct prompt action.

The driver was booked under BNS sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

Victim Sarosh Dastur is currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital following the assault.

An app cab driver, who was arrested for assaulting a senior citizen in Thane city and charged with attempted murder, was remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a court on Friday. The driver, Nishant Dhar Shukla, was arrested by the Vartak Nagar police on charges of brutally assaulting and injuring the elderly man, Sarosh Dastur (70), who objected to him spitting on the road.

Outrage Over Viral Video

The June 9 incident triggered an outrage after a video of the attack went viral on social media, prompting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde to direct authorities to take prompt action in the matter.

Shukla was arrested on Thursday and produced before a court on Friday. He was booked under BNS sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). An officer at the Vartak Nagar police station said the arrested driver was produced in a magistrate's court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody. The victim is undergoing treatment in a local hospital.