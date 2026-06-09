Auto Driver Held For Rape After Marriage Promise In Thane

Police in Thane have arrested a 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly raping a woman multiple times after luring her with a false promise of marriage, highlighting a serious case of alleged sexual assault.

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested in Thane, Maharashtra.

He is accused of raping a woman multiple times under the pretext of marriage.

The alleged incidents occurred between October 2023 and May 2026.

The arrest was made by Bhiwandi City police based on the victim's complaint.

Police have arrested a 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly raping a woman under the pretext of marriage, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly lured the woman, also aged 32 and a resident of Bhiwandi area, with a marriage promise and raped her on multiple occasions between October 15, 2023, and May 17, 2026, he said.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police arrested the accused on Sunday and booked him under relevant legal provisions, the official from the Bhiwandi City police station said.