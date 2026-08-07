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3 teachers, 3 students killed in Thailand school shooting

Updated: August 07, 2026 12:32 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A tragic school shooting in Thailand's Nonthaburi province has resulted in the deaths of six people, including students and teachers, with the suspected 14-year-old perpetrator also confirmed dead, prompting national condolences and an official response.

Thailand School Shooting

IMAGE: Students run as they evacuate from Debsirin Nonthaburi School after a shooting incident, in Bang Kruai district in Nonthaburi province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Key Points

  • Six individuals, comprising three teachers and three students, were killed in a school shooting in Thailand's Nonthaburi province.
  • Fifteen other people sustained injuries during the incident at Debsirin Nonthaburi School.
  • The suspected shooter, identified as a 14-year-old male student, is also reported to be dead.
  • Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has extended condolences and ordered officials to assist the victims.
  • A student witness initially mistook the gunshots for firecrackers, highlighting the sudden and unexpected nature of the attack.
 

At least six persons were killed and 15 others injured after a gunfire broke out at a school in Thailand's Nonthaburi province on Friday, BBC reported, citing officials.

The Thai police has said that the suspected shooter is also dead.

Thailand School Shooting

IMAGE: Emergency personnel carry an injured teacher into an ambulance. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Details of the Incident

According to The Associated Press, the shooting happened at the Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Nonthaburi province northwest of the national capital.

As per media reports, three teachers and three students were killed by a 14-year-old male student.

Thailand School Shooting

IMAGE: Students react with a relative after being evacuated from Debsirin Nonthaburi School. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Official Response and Witness Accounts

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul offered his condolences and said he had ordered relevant officials to take care of the victims.

One student told Reuters that he had thought the sound of gunshots during the school shooting were firecrackers going off, or someone banging something.

"I didn't think it was a gun at first," he said.

"There were many shots: bang bang bang. Then it went quiet. Then it started again."

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ThailandNonthaburi provinceAnutin CharnvirakulBBCAssociated Press

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