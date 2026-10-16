Gurugram: Thai Woman Arrested For Expired Visa, Landlord Booked

The Haryana CM Flying Squad has apprehended a Thai national in Gurugram for overstaying her visa and entering India illegally, leading to charges against her landlord for failing to comply with mandatory foreign national registration.

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Key Points A Thai woman was apprehended by Haryana's CM Flying Squad in Gurugram on Thursday evening.

Her passport and visa had expired on March 28, 2021, and investigations suggest she entered India via Nepal.

The landlord, Bunty Chawla, was also booked for failing to file the mandatory 'C-Form' for accommodating a foreign national.

An FIR has been registered against both the woman and the landlord under relevant sections of the BNS and Immigration and Foreigners Act.

The Haryana's CM Flying Squad apprehended a Thai woman whose passport and visa had expired on March 28, 2021, with investigations indicating that she had entered India via Nepal, police said.

Illegal Stay And Landlord's Negligence

According to CM flying squad officials, acting on a tip-off, a team of the CM's Flying Squad conducted a raid in Nathupur on Thursday evening.

During the operation, they found a Thai national, Khanitha Thongthip. Upon questioning and examination of her documents, it was revealed that her passport and visa had expired, they added.

During questioning, the woman stated that she had entered India via Nepal. The investigation further revealed that the landlord, Bunty Chawla had provided accommodation to the foreign national without filing the mandatory 'C-Form'.

An FIR was registered against Khanitha Thongthip and the landlord Bunty Chawla under Section 23(b) of the BNS and Section 8 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act at Sushant Lok police station. Police are investigating the matter, said an official.