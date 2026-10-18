Gurugram Police Bust Drug Ring, Arrest Thailand National With Ecstasy

Discover how the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau in Gurugram apprehended a Thailand national with 14 grams of MDMA, sparking an investigation into visa overstay and potential drug trafficking networks.

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Key Points A Thailand national woman was arrested on Sunday in Gurugram with around 14 grams of MDMA (ecstasy).

The contraband was found concealed in a bag behind an LED television during a raid by the HSNCB.

Investigators are probing her alleged visa overstay and potential connections to a larger drug distribution network.

The woman, identified as Wanvisa Sansarn, had a tourist visa reportedly expiring in 2025, but her activities and residential arrangements are under scrutiny.

Further investigation is underway to identify the source of the MDMA and any other individuals involved in the supply network.

The Gurugram unit of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) on Sunday arrested a Thailand-national woman with around 14 grams of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) during a raid at a residential premises in Sushant Lok area here, officials said.

The contraband was allegedly concealed inside a bag placed behind an LED television, they said.

Investigation Underway

Investigators are now probing alleged visa overstay and possible links with a wider drug distribution network, they added. A case has been registered in this connection under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Inspector Naveen Kumar, in-charge of HSNCB Gurugram Unit, said the team received inputs indicating that a foreign national residing in Block C of Sushant Lok was allegedly involved in illicit sale of MDMA.

Acting on the information, a team conducted a raid at the identified premises and apprehended the woman.

Details of the Arrest

The woman identified herself as Wanvisa Sansarn, a Thailand national. During search of the premises, the team recovered a transparent polythene packet containing a substance identified as MDMA from a bag concealed behind an LED television. The total weight, including the packaging, was recorded as 14.80 grams, officials said.

According to officials, the woman had entered India on a tourist visa, which reportedly expired in 2025. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding her stay in India, her current residential arrangements and her activities during the period in question.

They said the woman had allegedly been staying for approximately one week at a friend's residence in Sushant Lok and was expected to move to another location.

Investigators are trying to establish whether the said friend or any other individuals had a role in procuring, storing or distributing the recovered MDMA.

HSNCB Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rajender Kumar Meena said the agency is making sustained efforts to curb trafficking and distribution of narcotics. He emphasised that investigations into narcotics cases must extend beyond immediate seizure and arrests, and identify the source of the contraband and establish the involvement of other persons associated with the supply network.

"The facts emerging from the present case, including the accused's alleged contacts and activities, are being examined and further action would be taken in accordance with the evidence and applicable law.

"An FIR has been registered at Sushant Lok police station under the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway to establish the origin of the seized substance and ascertain the possible involvement of other individuals," Meena said.