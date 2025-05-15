HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
T'gana women washing Miss World contestants' feet at temple sparks row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 15, 2025 18:04 IST

A video showing some women helping wash the feet of Miss World contestants at Ramappa temple on Thursday sparked controversy with Bharat Rashtra Samiti flaying the act, terming it an insult to Telangana women.

IMAGE: Miss World 2025 contestants dressed in traditional attire pose for a picture during their visit to Ramappa temple, in Mulugu, Telangana, May 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The contestants, dressed in sarees, visited the historical Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as part of their heritage tour in the state on Wednesday.

After they reached the site, some women were seen in the video pouring water on the feet of the contestants, who were seated in a row, to wash their feet.

One woman was seen wiping the feet of a contestant with a towel and the video went viral.

 

"Congress CM has officially lost his mind," BRS working president KT Rama Rao said reposting the video in his 'X' handle.

Former Minister and BRS legislator Sabitha Indra Reddy in post on 'X' described it as a grave insult to Telangana's daughters on the land that gave birth to heroic women like Rudramadevi, Sammakka, and Saralakka.

"The Congress government has stripped the honor of the daughters of the state. This incident has not only shamed Telangana but has also tarnished the dignity of Indian women before the world," she hit out at the state government.

The Miss World grand finale is set to be held here on May 31. During their stay, the contestants  over 100 in number  have been touring several key tourist attractions across the state.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
