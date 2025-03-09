T'gana tunnel tragedy: One body recovered from 10-ft of silt on Day 16

Rescue teams working to extricate the eight trapped men under the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel in Nagarkurnool, Telangana for over two weeks on Sunday retrieved the body of one of them from under 10 ft of silt.

IMAGE: Rescue teams recover one body from inside the SLBC Tunnel, in Nagarkurnool, Telangana, March 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The body has been sent to the Nagarkurnool civil hospital for post mortem and to follow other procedures, a senior official told PTI.

The body could be extricated following "very careful" digging and other efforts for more than 48 hours, he said. It was buried under silt at a depth of about 10 feet.

Efforts were underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased, a police official said.

The rescue officials appreciated the role of personnel of NDRF, state-run miner Singareni Collieries Ltd and rat miners in the operation.

The search for the remaining workers continues as it is, the official added.

Earlier, the state government deployed cadaver dogs of Kerala police to look for human presence and the rescue personnel carried out digging at the spots suggested by the canines.

Eight persons -- engineers and labourers -- remained trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project tunnel since February 22 and experts from the NDRF, Indian Army, Navy and other agencies are making relentless efforts to pull them out to safety.