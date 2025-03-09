HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » T'gana tunnel tragedy: One body recovered from 10-ft of silt on Day 16

T'gana tunnel tragedy: One body recovered from 10-ft of silt on Day 16

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 09, 2025 22:23 IST

x

Rescue teams working to extricate the eight trapped men under the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel in Nagarkurnool, Telangana for over two weeks on Sunday retrieved the body of one of them from under 10 ft of silt.

IMAGE: Rescue teams recover one body from inside the SLBC Tunnel, in Nagarkurnool, Telangana, March 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The body has been sent to the Nagarkurnool civil hospital for post mortem and to follow other procedures, a senior official told PTI.

 

The body could be extricated following "very careful" digging and other efforts for more than 48 hours, he said. It was buried under silt at a depth of about 10 feet.

Efforts were underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased, a police official said.

The rescue officials appreciated the role of personnel of NDRF, state-run miner Singareni Collieries Ltd and rat miners in the operation.

The search for the remaining workers continues as it is, the official added.

Earlier, the state government deployed cadaver dogs of Kerala police to look for human presence and the rescue personnel carried out digging at the spots suggested by the canines.

Eight persons -- engineers and labourers -- remained trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project tunnel since February 22 and experts from the NDRF, Indian Army, Navy and other agencies are making relentless efforts to pull them out to safety.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Telangana tunnel collapse: 72 hours on, no contact with 8 trapped workers yet
Telangana tunnel collapse: 72 hours on, no contact with 8 trapped workers yet
8 trapped after tunnel collapse in Telangana; Army called in
8 trapped after tunnel collapse in Telangana; Army called in
T'gana tunnel collapse: 4 trapped workers located but....
T'gana tunnel collapse: 4 trapped workers located but....
Telangana tunnel collapse: DM rejects reports of finding bodies
Telangana tunnel collapse: DM rejects reports of finding bodies
SLBC tunnel collapse: Railways helps with plasma cutter
SLBC tunnel collapse: Railways helps with plasma cutter

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Most Majestic Indian Palaces

webstory image 2

The Man Behind India's Batting Revival

webstory image 3

10 Smartest Outfits Modi Wore Abroad

VIDEOS

Chhattisgarh: Self-Help group women make eco-friendly herbal colours for Holi2:55

Chhattisgarh: Self-Help group women make eco-friendly...

Lathmar Holi celebrations begin in Nandagaon with vibrant festivities1:44

Lathmar Holi celebrations begin in Nandagaon with vibrant...

Sea of people celebrate Holi at Nandgaon in Mathura2:07

Sea of people celebrate Holi at Nandgaon in Mathura

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD