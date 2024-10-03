News
T'gana minister withdraws remarks on Samantha-Naga divorce

T'gana minister withdraws remarks on Samantha-Naga divorce

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 03, 2024 13:04 IST
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha on Thursday withdrew her comments claiming that Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K T Rama Rao was the reason behind the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.

IMAGE: Telangana Minister for Environment, Forests and Endowments Konda Surekha. Photograph: Konda Surekha on Facebook

Several cine personalities such as Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, junior NTR, Venkatesh, Prakash Raj and Khushbu hit out at the minister for her remarks.

Speaking to mediapersons, the minister said she had to take the names of the actors after she became emotional over the comments made by the BRS leader about her.

"I had to criticise him (K T Rama Rao). I do not have any personal animosity towards anyone. Taking the name of a family was inadvertent. I felt really bad after seeing her tweet (Samantha's Instagram). Last night, itself I posted a message unconditionally withdrawing my comments," Surekha said.

 

Asserting that she would not go back on the comments made against her by the BRS party on social media, she demanded an apology from Rama Rao for those remarks.

On the legal notice sent by the BRS leader, Surekha said she would also proceed legally.

Reacting to her comments, Rama Rao on Wednesday said he sent a notice to the minister demanding an unconditional apology lest legal action will be taken.

The Minister for Environment, Forests and Endowments Konda Surekha alleged that the BRS social media activists were targeting her online and defaming her by making abusive comments against her.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
