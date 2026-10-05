DMHO, Health Inspector Arrested For Bribery In Hyderabad

Hyderabad's anti-corruption drive sees a District Medical and Health Officer and a health inspector arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe related to an unlicensed physiotherapy centre.

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Key Points A District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) and a health inspector were arrested in Hyderabad.

They were caught allegedly accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe through a private driver.

The bribe was demanded for returning seized property and facilitating a new license for a physiotherapy centre operating without proper permits.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made the arrests, highlighting improper conduct by health officials.

The case is currently under investigation, with the accused to be produced in court.

Three persons, including a DMHO and a health inspector were arrested here on Monday for allegedly accepting bribe amount of Rs one lakh, ACB officials said.

Details Of The Bribery Allegations

On the instructions of two accused health officials, who are working at the office of District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Rangareddy district, a private driver of the health inspector, demanded an amount of Rs two lakh and was caught accepting a bribe amount of Rs one lakh from a complainant.

The bribe was demanded and accepted "as a reward" for returning the keys of the seized physiotherapy centre of the complainant, and as an undue advantage for not taking any further action against the centre for operating without a DMHO license, and also for issuing a new licence for the physiotherapy centre, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said in a release.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the driver, the ACB said, adding the two accused health officials performed their duty "improperly and dishonestly" to obtain undue advantage.

The three accused were arrested and will be produced before a court here for judicial remand, it said.

The case is under investigation.