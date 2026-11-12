PJTAU Vice Chancellor Appears Before Women's Commission Over Harassment Claims

Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University Vice Chancellor Aldas Janaiah faced the State Commission for Women over sexual harassment allegations, which he vehemently denies, calling for a thorough police investigation into what he claims are false accusations.

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Key Points PJTAU Vice Chancellor Aldas Janaiah appeared before the State Commission for Women on Thursday concerning sexual harassment allegations.

Both Janaiah and the woman faculty member complainant presented their sides to the Commission, which requested supporting evidence.

Janaiah denies the allegations, stating on November 10 that they are an attempt to malign his integrity.

He has urged DGP C V Anand to conduct a thorough probe, claiming the faculty member is spreading false allegations due to a routine transfer.

The Vice Chancellor of Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU), Aldas Janaiah, on Thursday appeared before the State Commission for Women in connection with the sexual harassment allegations made against him by a woman faculty member.

Commission Hears Both Sides

The complainant in the matter also appeared before the Commission. The Commission interacted with them separately and obtained details of the allegations and asked them to submit documents and other evidence in support of their stance, the panel said in a release.

The Commission decided to take up the matter for hearing after examining the evidence submitted by them. Janaiah, on November 10, said the sexual harassment allegations made against him are an attempt to malign his personal integrity. He urged DGP C V Anand to conduct a thorough probe into the matter. In a letter to the DGP, he alleged that the faculty member has been spreading false allegations and complaints against him because a routine transfer did not suit her.