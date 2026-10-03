Textile Director Loses Rs 20.58 Crore In Loan And Contract Scam

A textile company director in Thane has reportedly been defrauded of Rs 20.58 crore by five individuals who promised lucrative loans and government contracts, highlighting the risks of financial scams in business dealings.

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Key Points A textile director in Thane was allegedly cheated of Rs 20.58 crore by five persons.

The accused promised to arrange loans for factory expansion and government uniform supply contracts.

The fraudsters allegedly misused signed blank cheques, letterheads, and security documents.

The misappropriated amount includes Rs 2.95 crore in cash and Rs 17.63 crore via bank transfers.

Kongaon police have registered a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy, with further probe underway.

A textile company director in Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly cheated of Rs 20.58 crore by five persons who promised to arrange loans for factory expansion and contracts for uniform supply for government schools, police said on Saturday.

Investigation Underway In Multi-Crore Fraud

The Kongaon police have registered a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy following a complaint by Tushar Premchand Gosarani, director of Chur Textiles Ltd, for the alleged fraud that occurred between 2020 and December 2025, an official said.

The complainant has alleged that the accused, Anubhav Mittal, Rajni Mittal, Rajesh Kumar, Afsar Ali, and their associates, promised to arrange financial assistance for factory expansion and secure state government school uniform supply contracts.

The official said that the accused allegedly misused signed blank cheques, letterheads, and security documents provided by the victim, misappropriating Rs 2.95 crore in cash and Rs 17.63 crore via bank transfers without fulfilling their promises.

No arrests have been made in the case, and further probe is underway, he added.