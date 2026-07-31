Terrorists target non-local labourers in J-K; 1 killed, another hurt

A recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district resulted in the death of a Chhattisgarh labourer and injury to another, underscoring the ongoing security challenges faced by non-local workers in the region.

IMAGE: An ambulance and a police vehicle at a hospital, where the injured has been admitted after a terrorist attack on nonlocal workers in Kellam area of Kulgam district, in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, July 31, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed and another injured in a terrorist attack in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident occurred at a brick kiln in the Kelam area, specifically targeting non-local workers.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Ratray (24), and the injured as Bopinder (28), both hailing from Chhattisgarh.

This attack follows recent incidents, including the killing of a police officer in Anantnag and two non-local workers in Srinagar earlier in 2024.

A labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed and another from the same state was injured in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday, officials said.

The assailants targeted the labourers at the brick kiln in the Kelam area of the south Kashmir district late in the evening.

Officials stated that two labourers were injured in the attack, and one of them succumbed to his injuries before he could be transported to a hospital.

Details Of The Kulgam Incident

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Ratray (24), and the injured labourer is Bopinder (28), both hailing from Chhattisgarh. Bopinder was first taken to GMC Anantnag and later referred to SKIMS Hospital in Soura, officials added.

The attack follows closely on the heels of another incident less than ten days ago, in which terrorists shot and killed a police officer in Anantnag town.

Before this, two labourers were killed here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir in 2024.

On February 7, 2024, two non-local workers from Punjab, Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masih, were shot dead by a terrorist in the Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar.

J-K LG, Political Parties Condemn Terror Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday condemned the terror attack on non-local labourers in Kulgam district and directed security forces to step up operations to eliminate terrorists.



"I spoke with the DGP, Shri Nalin Prabhat and top security officials following the brutal terrorist attack in Kulgam in which a labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed. I strongly condemn this cowardly act. I have directed our security forces to step up their operations and eliminate the terrorists," the LG said in a post on X.

He said the J-K Police and security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"Another injured labourer from Chhattisgarh has been rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and I am praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. J&K administration and the entire nation stand with the families," Sinha said.

Political parties also condemned the attack.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti described the attack as "unimaginably cruel".

"Unequivocally condemn the killing of two labourers from Chhattisgarh in Kulgam today. They work themselves to the bone far away from home only to feed their families. Unimaginably cruel to target them in such senseless acts of violence," Mehbooba said on X.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said the attack was tragic and inhuman.

"Shocked and grieved by the horrific attack that claimed the life of a non-local labourer and critically injured another in the Kilam area of Kulgam this evening. This is a deeply tragic and inhuman act of violence and terrorism. Such tragic incidents shake us all," Bukhari said on X.

He said those behind this heinous crime must be beasts to have attacked two innocent people who were here only to earn a livelihood for their families back home.

"I share in the grief of the families of the victims and pray that they find the strength to endure this unimaginable loss. I am sure the security agencies will soon nab the perpetrators so that they are brought to justice," Bukhari added.

The People's Conference said the party is deeply anguished by the tragic killing.

"The senseless targeting of innocent civilians is utterly reprehensible and stands in complete violation of the values of humanity, peace and compassion. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and stand with them in this hour of profound grief.

"We also pray for the swift and complete recovery of the injured worker," the party said.