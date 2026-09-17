Home  » News » Terrorists Meet Brutal End

Terrorists Meet Brutal End

By REDIFF NEWS September 17, 2026 16:12 IST 1 Minute Read
google preferred source
x

On Thursday, September 17, two suspected Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed and a suspect was detained during an anti-terror operation in Jammu's Udhampur district.

The army launched Operation Sohan during the night of September 16-17 following confirmed inputs indicating the presence of terrorists in the area.

A joint team of the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force and the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir police conducted searches in the area.

Terrorists Eliminated

IMAGE: Security personnel arrest a suspect for allegedly being associated with terrorists, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Terrorists Eliminated

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Terrorists Eliminated

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Terrorists Eliminated

IMAGE: An ambulance in which the suspect was transported for medical examination. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

More News Coverage

JammuJaish-e-MohammadPakistanUdhampurJeM

More From Rediff

Why Is Colombo Still Biased Against Jaffna?

Why Is Colombo Still Biased Against Jaffna?
'They Fought To Last Man, Last Bullet, Last Breath'

'They Fought To Last Man, Last Bullet, Last Breath'
SENSATIONAL! Who In Delhi Stopped The GSLV Launch?

SENSATIONAL! Who In Delhi Stopped The GSLV Launch?

Related Stories

Security Forces Hunt For Terrorists

Security Forces Hunt For Terrorists

Quick Links

Central Reserve Police ForceSpecial Operations GroupIndian ArmyCRPFSOG

Web Stories

Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold

Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold
What Infinix Xpad 30 Pro Offers

What Infinix Xpad 30 Pro Offers
9 Recipes To Please Lord Ganesha

9 Recipes To Please Lord Ganesha