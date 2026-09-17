Terrorists Meet Brutal End

On Thursday, September 17, two suspected Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed and a suspect was detained during an anti-terror operation in Jammu's Udhampur district.
The army launched Operation Sohan during the night of September 16-17 following confirmed inputs indicating the presence of terrorists in the area.
A joint team of the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force and the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir police conducted searches in the area.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff