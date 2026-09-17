Terrorists Meet Brutal End

On Thursday, September 17, two suspected Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed and a suspect was detained during an anti-terror operation in Jammu's Udhampur district.

The army launched Operation Sohan during the night of September 16-17 following confirmed inputs indicating the presence of terrorists in the area.

A joint team of the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force and the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir police conducted searches in the area.

IMAGE: Security personnel arrest a suspect for allegedly being associated with terrorists, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: An ambulance in which the suspect was transported for medical examination. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff