Home  » News » 2 terrorists killed, 5 security personnel injured in Kulgam encounter

2 terrorists killed, 5 security personnel injured in Kulgam encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 28, 2024 21:52 IST
Two unidentified terrorists were killed and five security personnel, including an officer, sustained injuries in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Security personnel keep vigil at the site where an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists, at Adigam Devsar, in Kulgam on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The gunbattle broke out in Adigam village in the Devsar area of the district after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there early in the morning.

 

In the early exchange of fire, Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mumtaz Ali suffered minor injuries due to a stray bullet near the encounter site, officials said.

They said four security personnel involved in the anti-terrorist operation sustained injuries in the encounter.

Two terrorists were killed, police said, adding that searches are being carried out in the area.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
