Rediff.com  » News » Terrorists injure 4 of family, including 2.5-yr-old in Baramulla

Terrorists injure 4 of family, including 2.5-yr-old in Baramulla

September 07, 2019 12:53 IST

Four members of a family including a two-and-a-half-year-old girl were injured when terrorists attacked a house in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday.

Unidentifiable terrorists barged into a house at Dangerpora village late on Friday and fired indiscriminately at the inmates, causing injuries to four persons including the girl, the officials said.

 

They said the attackers fled the scene immediately after the attack and a hunt has been launched to nab them.

Earlier, a police spokesman termed the attack as 'merciless act of terrorism' and said the terrorists fired and injured four persons including a baby, Usma Jan.

"All the injured were shifted to hospital and are stated to be stable", the spokesman said, adding police is on the spot and further investigation is in progress.

The officials identified the other persons injured in the attack as Mohammad Ashraf Dar, Mohammad Ramzan Dar and Arshid Hussain.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
