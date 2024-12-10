Terrorists, fundamentalists thrive under Yunus's fascist regime: Hasina

Bangladesh's deposed premier Sheikh Hasina has launched a fierce attack on the interim administration, accusing its chief adviser Muhammad Yunus of running a "fascist regime" that allows terrorists and fundamentalists to act without restraint.

IMAGE: Then Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina calls on the President Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, June 22, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a virtual address to a gathering of overseas Awami League supporters in London on Sunday, Hasina accused Yunus of being the mastermind behind the July-August turmoil that ousted her government and vowed to bring him and his allies to justice under Bangladeshi law.

She criticised Yunus and his interim government for their alleged persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Since August 5, the attacks on minorities, places of worship of Hindus, Christians and Buddhists have been rampant. We condemn it. The Jamaat and terrorists are having a free run under the new regime, she said.

The audio recording of Hasina's address was shared on the Facebook page of the Bangladesh Students' League and Bangladesh Awami League.

Her remarks came ahead of foreign secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Dhaka Monday where he raised India's concerns over the safety of minorities, flagging "regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural, religious and diplomatic properties" in the country.

There have been a spate of incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities, as well as attacks on temples in Bangladesh in the last few weeks that triggered strong concerns in New Delhi.

"Bangladesh is now under the grip of a fascist regime where people's democratic rights have been obliterated. Our government's achievements in poverty alleviation and infrastructure development, strengthening of democracy were being undone under Yunus's leadership," Hasina said during her 37-minute virtual address over the phone.

Hasina accused the Yunus government of providing clemency to terrorists and criminals, including those involved in arson and murders.

"The release of convicted criminals and terrorists, including those responsible for attacks on the Bangladesh Parliament and other atrocities, proves the complicity of this government," she alleged.

Hasina vowed that those responsible for the alleged atrocities under the Yunus administration would be brought to justice.

Mohammed Yunus and his allies are the masterminds of the July-August unrest in the country. They are behind the killing of students and policemen, arson and atrocities. The murderers and conspirators who have harmed our nation will be held accountable under Bangladeshi law. Just as we took action against war criminals, justice will prevail for today's wrongdoers. No one will escape the law, she said.

On August 5, the student-led Monsoon Revolution under the banner of Students Against Discrimination succeeded in toppling Sheikh Hasina's 16-year regime, propelled by fervent demands for change and accountability.

After unprecedented anti-government protests, Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country. She landed in India on August 5 and is currently staying here.

Hasina expressed outrage over the judicial and administrative repression under the current government, citing the case of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das as an example.

"Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer was barred from contesting his case, a blatant violation of legal rights. This government is using every tool to suppress dissent and deny justice," she said.

Chinmay Krishna Das, a prominent spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday while en route to Chattogram for a rally.

He was denied bail and remanded to jail on Tuesday. His arrest has further fueled concerns over the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Condemning the ongoing oppression, Hasina declared, "This dark chapter of our nation's history will not last forever. Mohammed Yunus will be held accountable for his actions, and justice will prevail."

Hasina further alleged that people are being subjected to brutal violence.

"Innocent people have been beaten to death under this fascist regime. The rule of law has been completely eroded," she said, calling for accountability and justice.

Hasina claimed that the Anti-Corruption Commission has ignored allegations of financial irregularities involving Yunus and his organisation, Grameen Bank.

"They accuse my government of corruption but fail to provide evidence. Meanwhile, Yunus's activities remain unchecked by the ACC," she said, reiterating her challenge for the interim government to substantiate its allegations against her.

Hasina claimed that since August, more than a thousand leaders and workers of the Awami League have been killed, their homes looted, and their businesses destroyed.

She claimed that members of her party were being systematically targeted and that these incidents were part of a broader conspiracy to eliminate the Awami League's influence.

"All units of the Awami League have been subjected to attacks. The homes and businesses of our leaders have been looted. Those who are reporting these atrocities face severe consequences under the current regime," she stated.

While concluding her virtual address, Hasina expressed hope for a brighter future, assuring the people that "a new dawn will soon break, dispelling the darkness that has engulfed our country.