Terrorist killed, 2 jawans injured in Pulwama encounter

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Security forces in action during the encounter. Photograph: ANI

Two security force personnel were also injured in the gunbattle which began after a cordon and search operation in Padgampora area of Pulwama, a police official said.

Giving details, the official said a cordon a search operation was launched in Padgampora following information about presence of terrorists there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists hiding in a house opened fire.

In the retaliatory action by security forces, one ultra was killed.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained, the official said.