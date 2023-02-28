News
Rediff.com  » News » Terrorist killed, 2 jawans injured in Pulwama encounter

Terrorist killed, 2 jawans injured in Pulwama encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 28, 2023 09:53 IST
An unidentified terrorist was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Security forces in action during the encounter. Photograph: ANI

Two security force personnel were also injured in the gunbattle which began after a cordon and search operation in Padgampora area of Pulwama, a police official said.

 

Giving details, the official said a cordon a search operation was launched in Padgampora following information about presence of terrorists there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists hiding in a house opened fire.

In the retaliatory action by security forces, one ultra was killed.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained, the official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

