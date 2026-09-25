Terrorist country asking me that question: Jaishankar blasts Pak scribe

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a powerful and direct response to a Pakistani journalist at the United Nations, firmly addressing allegations of terrorism sponsorship and highlighting India's stance on the issue.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar signs the UN Convention against Cybercrime on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81), in New York on Thursday. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar_X/ANI Photo

Key Points External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar strongly criticised a Pakistani journalist at the UN.

Jaishankar labelled Pakistan a 'terrorist country' in response to a question on terrorism.

The incident occurred during a press interaction at the UN headquarters.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN affirmed Jaishankar's strong response.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday sharply responded to a Pakistani journalist who asked him a question related to terrorism.

"A terrorist country is asking me that question. Come on," Jaishankar said in a strong response to the question by the Pakistani journalist in New York.

Jaishankar and Liberia's Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti delivered remarks to the press at the UN headquarters on the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers.

After their remarks, the Pakistani journalist stood up and shouted a question to Jaishankar, "When will your government stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan?"

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, told the Pakistani journalist, "You have heard your reply. You have heard your response, loud and clear."