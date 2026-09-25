Home  » News » Terrorist country asking me that question: Jaishankar blasts Pak scribe

Terrorist country asking me that question: Jaishankar blasts Pak scribe

By Yoshita Singh September 25, 2026 23:37 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a powerful and direct response to a Pakistani journalist at the United Nations, firmly addressing allegations of terrorism sponsorship and highlighting India's stance on the issue.

Jaishankar blasts Pak journalist

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar signs the UN Convention against Cybercrime on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81), in New York on Thursday. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar_X/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar strongly criticised a Pakistani journalist at the UN.
  • Jaishankar labelled Pakistan a 'terrorist country' in response to a question on terrorism.
  • The incident occurred during a press interaction at the UN headquarters.
  • India's Permanent Representative to the UN affirmed Jaishankar's strong response.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday sharply responded to a Pakistani journalist who asked him a question related to terrorism.

"A terrorist country is asking me that question. Come on," Jaishankar said in a strong response to the question by the Pakistani journalist in New York.

 

Jaishankar and Liberia's Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti delivered remarks to the press at the UN headquarters on the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers.

After their remarks, the Pakistani journalist stood up and shouted a question to Jaishankar, "When will your government stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan?"

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, told the Pakistani journalist, "You have heard your reply. You have heard your response, loud and clear."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

s jaishankarterrorismpakistanunited nationsindia diplomacy

More From Rediff

'He Shot Down One Aircraft, Damaged The Second...'

'He Shot Down One Aircraft, Damaged The Second...'
'When You Say AI Is Going To End Humanity...'

'When You Say AI Is Going To End Humanity...'
'Threat Must Have Worked, Therefore The 2 ECs Kept Quiet'

'Threat Must Have Worked, Therefore The 2 ECs Kept Quiet'

Related Stories

'World is not stupid': Jaishankar's sharp response to Pak journalist

'World is not stupid': Jaishankar's sharp response to Pak journalist

Web Stories

OnePlus 13s 16 GB RAM Variant Arrives

OnePlus 13s 16 GB RAM Variant Arrives
World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026

World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026
Galaxy S26 FE Has More Than Good Looks

Galaxy S26 FE Has More Than Good Looks