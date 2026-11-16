Terrorist behind CRPF attack in J-K's Kulgam killed in encounter

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district have neutralised one terrorist and trapped another in an ongoing encounter, directly linking them to last week's attack on CRPF personnel.

IMAGE: A security official stands guard during the search operations for two missing SPOs, a day after the Kulgam terror attack on CRPF personnel, in Kishtwar, November 12, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points One terrorist was killed and another was trapped in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district on Monday.

The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the encounter started in Kulgam, with the area cordoned off by the army and other security forces.

Officials identified the trapped terrorists as Lateef Bhatt and Umar, with efforts ongoing to neutralise the second individual.

The two terrorists involved were linked to an attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post in the same district last week, which injured three personnel.

Units of the army and the elite Special Operation Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police are actively involved in the ongoing encounter.

A terrorist was killed while another was trapped in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district where three Central Reserve Police Force personnel were injured in an attack last week, police said on Monday.

Kulgam Encounter: Terrorists Linked To CRPF Attack

"Encounter with terrorists started in Kulgam," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

The police said the whole area has been cordoned off with the help of the army and other security forces.

Officials identified the trapped terrorists as Lateef Bhatt and Umar. While the body of one terrorist was visible, efforts were on to neutralise the second terrorist.

The two terrorists were involved in the attack on a CRPF post in the same district last week.

All the nearby units of the army and elite Special Operation Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were involved in the encounter.