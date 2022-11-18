News
Rediff.com  » News » Terrorism should not be linked to any religion, says Amit Shah

Terrorism should not be linked to any religion, says Amit Shah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 18, 2022 15:28 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday said financing of terrorism is more dangerous than terrorism, which cannot and should not be linked to any religion, nationality or group.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on the topic 'Global trends in Terrorist Financing and Terrorism' at the third edition of 'No Money For Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

He also said that terrorists are constantly finding new ways to carry out violence, radicalise youth and raise financial resources and the darknet is being used by terrorists to spread radical content and conceal their identities.

"Terrorism is, undoubtedly, the most serious threat to global peace and security. But I believe that the financing of terrorism is more dangerous than terrorism itself because the 'means and methods' of terrorism are nurtured from such funding.

 

"Furthermore, financing of terrorism weakens the economy of countries of the world," Shah said addressing the third 'No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing' hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi.

He said, "We also recognise that the threat of terrorism cannot and should not be linked to any religion, nationality, or group."

"To confront terrorism, we have made significant progress in fortifying the security architecture, as well as the legal and financial systems," the Union home minister said.

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Shah said there are countries that 'seek to undermine or even hinder, our collective resolve to fight terrorism'.

"We have seen that some countries protect and shelter terrorists, protecting a terrorist is equivalent to promoting terrorism. It will be our collective responsibility that such elements never succeed in their intentions," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'

'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'

Impose cost on nations aiding terror as policy: PM

Impose cost on nations aiding terror as policy: PM

