Terrorism common threat, need decisive measures to counter it: BRICS leaders

Terming terrorism as a "common threat", BRICS leaders Wednesday vowed to take "decisive measures" to prevent and disrupt the spread of terrorist ideology, the misuse of modern technologies for terrorist purposes, cross-border movement of terrorists and terrorist financing.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Plenary Session of the BRICS Summit, at Kazan Expo Center, in Kazan, Russia, October 23, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

BRICS, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has now expanded with five additional members - Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

In a joint declaration issued after the 16th BRICS Summit in the Russian city of Kazan attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others, the leaders reiterated unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations while reaffirming that it should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group.

"We emphasise that terrorism is a common threat, which requires a comprehensive and balanced approach at global and regional levels with due regard to national priorities of States," the declaration said.

The BRICS leaders committed to enhance international and regional cooperation to prevent and counter terrorist threats on the basis of full respect for the sovereignty and security of States and in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.

"We recognise that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivations, and stress the need to ensure a strong collective response to the persistent and emerging terrorist threats without double standards," they said.

The leaders rejected any attempts at politicisation of counter-terrorism issues and the use of terrorist groups to achieve political ends.

"We commit to take decisive measures to prevent and disrupt the spread of terrorist ideology and radicalisation, the misuse of modern technologies for terrorist purposes, cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorist financing and other forms of terrorism support, incitement to commit terrorist acts, as well as recruitment of foreign terrorist fighters," the declaration said.

The leaders called for an expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework.

"We call for concerted actions against all UN designated terrorists and terrorist entities," the declaration said.

The leaders said they look forward to further strengthening practical counter-terrorism cooperation and welcomed the activities of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group and its five Subgroups based upon the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy and the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan, including the adoption of the CTWG Position Paper.

"We reiterate our commitment to preventing and combating illicit financial flows, money laundering, terrorism financing, drug trafficking, corruption and the misuse of new technologies, including cryptocurrencies, for illegal and terrorist purposes," they said.

The leaders also called for an enhanced dialogue within BRICS on the issues of money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism with the participation of relevant stakeholders.

In his address at the 16th BRICS summit here, Prime Minister Modi earlier batted for concerted global efforts to deal with terrorism and that there must not be any "double standards" in fighting the menace.

China had blocked several proposals at the United Nations to designate Pakistan -based terrorists.

"In order to counter terrorism and terror financing, we need the single-minded, firm support of all. There is no place for double standards on this serious matter.

"We need to take active steps to stop the radicalisation of youth in our countries. We must work together on the long pending matter in the UN of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism," he said.