Bilkis Bano and her family have reportedly fled Gujarat, expressing terror and shock after the Supreme Court granted bail and suspended the life sentences of two convicts in her harrowing 2002 Gujarat riots gangrape and murder case.

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Key Points Bilkis Bano and her family fled Gujarat earlier this month after the Supreme Court granted bail to two convicts in her case.

The Supreme Court suspended the life sentences of Bipin Chandra Joshi and Pradeep Mordhiya on October 28, who were convicted in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

Bano expressed shock and disbelief, stating the order was passed without her being heard, and fears for her family's safety.

Her uncle mentioned that the family periodically changes residence within Gujarat due to fear, but this time decided to leave the state around November 2-3.

Bano vowed to fight the order, emphasizing her commitment to justice for her daughter Saleha and women everywhere.

"Terrified" and "shocked" by the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail and suspend the life sentences of two convicts in her case, Bilkis Bano and her family members have fled Gujarat earlier this month, her relative said on Tuesday.

Supreme Court's Bail Decision And Background

In an order passed on October 28, the Supreme Court suspended the life sentences and granted bail to two convicts -- Bipin Chandra Joshi and Pradeep Mordhiya -- in the Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case.

They were among the 11 men convicted in 2008 by a special CBI court in Mumbai for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of seven members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

In January 2024, the Supreme Court had quashed the en masse remission that had temporarily freed them in 2022.

Bilkis Bano's Family Flees Gujarat

"She (Bano) was in Gujarat until recently, but after the Supreme Court granted bail to two of the convicts on October 28, the family left the state around November 2-3. Out of fear, the family periodically changes their place of residence, but stays in Gujarat. This time around, they decided to leave Gujarat," said her uncle Razzak Mansuri, who lives in Devgarh Baria town of Gujarat's Dahod district.

The apex court's judgment came as a shock to the family as nobody informed them about it. Even her lawyer did not know about it and they learnt it through social media, he said.

"These convicts frequently return to the village while out on parole -- sometimes for 15 days, sometimes for up to a month. They are currently still in the Godhra and Dahod sub-jails. One convict is currently out on a one-month parole," Mansuri said.

He said Bano and her family realised that if the convicts can secure bail like this, they are capable of doing anything.

"She is terrified," he said.

Bano's family visited their native village Randhikpur (in Dahod district) on specific occasions, and before the release of the convicts on remission, they had stayed in the village for around two years, according to him.

Bilkis Bano Expresses Shock And Disbelief

Meanwhile, in a statement issued to the media, Bano expressed shock and disbelief at the top court's order, which she said was passed without hearing her.

"I make this statement even when words come slowly through fresh tears of pain, shock and disbelief. I still cannot believe that once again, for the second time, an order has been passed by the Supreme Court without calling me up and without hearing me. I learnt of this through press reports."

"I was a young girl, just 19 years old, when my world, my baby daughter, my family, my home, my trust in humanity was brutally wrenched from me. For 24 long years since that day, I have stood up to fight for justice, for myself and for women everywhere, again and again and again. For 24 years I have searched for and found reservoirs of courage I did not know I had, only because a million voices of support and solidarity came my way," she said.

A top court bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale granted bail to the two convicts, noting they had been incarcerated for more than 17 years.

She wondered how the SC suspended the sentence of the two men without hearing her.

A Vow To Continue The Fight For Justice

"I have walked to courtroom after courtroom, and been grateful each time I was vindicated; each time my faith in the idea of justice was restored. I have rebuilt from the rubble of my life, with the love of family and friends. I have yearned for peace. I have learned to smile.

"Yet today I find myself losing the very justice I had fought so hard to win. Familiar fears are resurfacing. I am scared once again. For myself, my family, and my children. And I am scared of losing faith in justice, yet again. How could the honourable Supreme Court simply suspend the sentence of the men who did this to me? How could they not even inform me? How could they not even make sure my voice was heard in their courtroom?" she said.

Bano said she will fight this order as her children do not deserve to live haunted by these fears and scars for the rest of their lives.

"I do this for my three-year-old Saleha who deserved to live, and whose memory demands justice. I do this for women everywhere. Because no woman, no survivor, no citizen should have to endure this eternal test of belonging and equality, and fight for justice for the rest of her life," she said.