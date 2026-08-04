Tension near Taj Mahal as Hindu group attempts entry for religious rituals

Members of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha were prevented from performing religious rituals at the Taj Mahal, reigniting the long-standing debate over its historical identity as a Shiva temple versus its status as a protected monument.

IMAGE: A view of Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha members attempted to enter the Taj Mahal with kanwars for religious rituals.

The group claims the Taj Mahal is originally a Shiva temple, a claim disputed by historians and the ASI.

Police intercepted 11 women carrying kanwars and redirected them to the Rajeshwar Temple for worship.

The organisation plans further attempts during the holy month of Shrawan.

Right-wing groups routinely try to offer Gangajal at the Taj Mahal during Shrawan, asserting its Shiva temple origin.

Members of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha attempted to enter the Taj Mahal carrying kanwars, claiming the monument was originally a Shiva temple, but were stopped by the police, an officer said on Tuesday.

The organisation had sought to perform religious rituals at the protected site on the first Monday of the holy month of Shrawan.

Police Intervention And Redirection

According to the police, 11 women associated with the organisation were carrying kanwars -- devotees of Lord Shiva -- towards the Taj Mahal when they were intercepted en route.

They were later escorted to the Rajeshwar Temple, where they offered holy water and performed jalabhishek or ceremonial bathing of the Shivling.

A police officer said the authorities had prior information that the group was heading towards the Taj Mahal from the western gate to perform religious rituals.

"They were stopped on the way and were taken to the Rajeshwar Temple, where they performed jalabhishek," the officer said.

Controversial Claims And Future Plans

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha district president Meera Rathore alleged that the Taj Mahal was originally a Shiva temple.

"If qawwali programmes can be held at the Taj Mahal, we should also be allowed to offer prayers there. We have been stopped this time, but there are more Mondays in Shrawan. We will again carry kanwars and perform worship," she said.

Right-wing groups such as the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha routinely attempt to enter the Taj Mahal during the month of Shrawan to offer Gangajal, claiming the monument is a Lord Shiva temple.

The Taj Mahal is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The claim that the Taj Mahal was originally a Shiva temple, often referred to by Hindu organisations as "Tejo Mahalaya", has been repeatedly disputed by historians and is not accepted by the ASI.