Tension in Navi Mumbai as BJP, Uddhav Sena workers clash over SIR forms

A significant political controversy has emerged in Navi Mumbai concerning the alleged discovery of thousands of SIR forms at a photocopy shop, raising serious questions about the integrity of the voter list revision process and sparking a clash between Shiv Sena-UBT and BJP activists.

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Key Points Thousands of SIR forms, crucial for voter list revision, were allegedly discovered at a Navi Mumbai photocopy shop.

The discovery sparked a confrontation between Shiv Sena-UBT and BJP activists, leading to a police investigation.

Sena-UBT and NCP-SP leaders have raised serious concerns about the transparency and integrity of the voter list revision exercise.

Allegations suggest the SIR exercise is being misused to influence future election outcomes, prompting calls for stricter action beyond suspending BLOs.

The incident highlights broader apprehensions regarding potential manipulation of electoral processes in India.

Thousands of printed SIR forms were allegedly found at a photocopy shop in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area on Friday, triggering a clash between Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Bharatiya Janata Party activists, a police investigation and allegations concerning the sanctity of the voter list revision exercise.

The incident occurred after Sena-UBT workers confronted a man, who they claimed was an office-bearer of the BJP's Youth Wing, while he was allegedly getting SIR forms photocopied at a shop, the police said.

Local police rushed to the scene and took the alleged BJP office-bearer into custody.

Authorities also seized thousands of printed SIR forms from the premises and transferred them to the police station.

Allegations Of Political Interference

Sena-UBT workers, meanwhile, alleged that the detained BJP youth leader managed to flee the Kharghar police station shortly after being brought in for questioning.

The local police are probing the incident, and no case has been registered so far, said a Navi Mumbai police officer.

Local Sena-UBT leader Balesh Bhojne demanded a strict investigation into how such a massive volume of official forms landed in private hands and why they were being copied en masse.

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MLA Rohit Pawar, meanwhile, said the incident has raised serious questions over the transparency of the voter list revision exercise.

He alleged that the SIR exercise was being used by the BJP to lay the groundwork for its victory in future elections.

"The Kharghar incident has, in a way, confirmed our apprehensions about how the SIR exercise is being used," Pawar said.

Calls For Accountability And Transparency

Pawar alleged he had sought a response from the Election Commission over the incident, but the authorities had passed the responsibility to the Election Commission of India.

He said reports indicated that four Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had been suspended in connection with the incident, but questioned whether action against the officials alone would be sufficient.

"Suspending only the BLOs is not enough. The authorities who instructed them should also be suspended, and action should be taken against the BJP workers involved," Pawar added.

He said there could be many such incidents which have not been detected, and sought a response from the Election Commission.