Tension in MP city as road project sparks protest over mosque demolition

Tensions flared in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, as police deployed tear gas to disperse a crowd protesting the partial demolition of the Shahi Masjid for a crucial road-widening project ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh 2028.

IMAGE: Smoke rises as security personnel fire tear gas during an intense protest over the proposed partial demolition of the 'Shahi Masjid' for road widening ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, September 28, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Police used tear gas to disperse a protest in Ujjain against the proposed demolition of a portion of the Shahi Masjid for a road-widening project.

The road-widening is crucial for accommodating pilgrims during the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh 2028, affecting 272 structures including religious sites.

Ujjain authorities and the city Qazi stated that the mosque issue was resolved through mutual consent, appealing for peace and dispelling rumours.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav demonstrated leadership by voluntarily demolishing a portion of his ancestral home for the same road project.

The Madhya Pradesh high court had previously dismissed petitions challenging the mosque's partial removal, with an appeal listed for hearing.

Tensions flared in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city on Monday as the police deployed tear gas shells to disperse a crowd that hurled stones while protesting the proposed demolition of a portion of a mosque for a road-widening project, officials said.

The protest took place ahead of a hearing before the Madhya Pradesh high court on a petition concerning the proposed demolition of a portion of the Shahi Masjid for the road project, which aims to widen a key 900-metre stretch to ease movement of pilgrims during the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh 2028.

The road from Kanthal crossing to Gopal Mandir is being widened to 15 metres, and the project involves removal or modification of structures falling within the proposed alignment.

Protest And Police Action

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said some people attempted to create a disturbance, following which police tried to persuade them to cooperate and subsequently used mild force to disperse them.

The Ujjain administration and the city Qazi have appealed to the public to ignore any rumours.

Community Cooperation And Official Statements

Ujjain Collector Roshan Singh said that construction work is underway to accommodate a large number of devotees expected to attend the Simhastha Kumbh, and roads are being widened as per the master plan.

"The good thing is that people belonging to all religious communities are voluntarily contributing to the event. They are voluntarily removing any obstructions to their homes and religious places," he said.

"A portion of the Shahi Mosque at Chhatri Chowk is being voluntarily removed by the community. I appeal to everyone to ignore any rumours and maintain peace," the official said.

Ujjain Shahar Qazi Khali Kurre Rehman said that the mosque issue was resolved on Sunday night through mutual consent.

"I appeal to everyone not to pay attention to any kind of rumour or step out of the house and come to the spot unnecessarily because of these rumours," he said.

Leadership By Example And Legal Context

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday used a pickaxe to begin removing a portion of his ancestral house in Ujjain to kick off the road-widening work.

SP Sharma, in a video message, said all sides had been cooperating with the administration in preparations for Simhastha 2028, and police were making efforts to resolve the issue through dialogue.

Police made arrangements (for removal work for road-widening) from around 4 am and were monitoring the area through cameras and drones. Some people attempted to create a disturbance, following which police tried to persuade them to cooperate and subsequently used mild force to disperse the crowd, he said.

Action would be taken against those found involved in creating any disturbance, he said, adding that the situation is peaceful in the city.

On September 9, the High Court dismissed petitions challenging the proposed removal of the portion of the Shahi Masjid falling within the road alignment. An appeal by the mosque authorities was listed for hearing on Monday.

Security has been stepped up in the area following the protest, the officials said.

The road-widening exercise is part of a larger project in Ujjain, under which 272 structures, including religious sites, are set to be affected. The state government has sanctioned around Rs 9.8 crore for the project.

CM Yadav, after digging up a part of his ancestral home for the road-widening project on Sunday, said that when it comes to city development, public servants should be the first to set an example.