Rediff.com  » News » Tension in Maha city over remark against Prophet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 16, 2024 19:35 IST
Tension prevailed in part of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in Maharashtra on Friday after a group of Muslims gathered in front of a police station and demanded action against a Hindu religious leader for his alleged objectionable remark against Prophet Mohammad, officials said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com/File image

A large group of Muslim community members gathered outside the City Chowk police station to demand action against Ramgiri Maharaj, alleging that he made objectionable comments against Prophet Mohammad and Islam, they said.

 

The police tried to pacify the group.

Inspector Nirmala Pardeshi of the City Chowk police station appealed to them to maintain peace.

She assured that the police would take note of their demand and also take strict action.

Meanwhile, speaking to Marathi news channel ABP Majha on the controversy surrounding his statement, Ramgiri Maharaj said, "Hindus should remain alert. I have spoken what I wanted to. I am firm on it and I am ready to face its consequences."

Former MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen state unit president, Imtiaz Jaleel wrote a letter to the city police commissioner to seek action against Ramgiri Maharaj.

In his letter, Jaleel said Ramgiri Maharaj made the controversial statements in Panchale village in Sinnar tehsil of Nashik.

The statements were made deliberately to malign the image of the Muslim community, he added.

Jaleel claimed that such statements were aimed at creating a rift among the Hindu-Muslim communities.

"This is done deliberately to foment communal riots. So strict action should be taken against him," he said.

Talking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar later, Jaleel said, "The statement made by Ramgiri Maharaj has been scripted by someone else. He is working on someone else's order. Permissions are given to Sakal Hindu Samaj to hold protests on the day of community prayers of Muslims. It is a political conspiracy..."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
